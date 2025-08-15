Cheesecake Factory Stock: A Deep Dive Into Analyst Perspectives (14 Ratings)

Analysts' ratings for Cheesecake Factory CAKE over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 14 analysts.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 2 6 5 1 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 5 3 1 2M Ago 0 0 1 2 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $60.5, a high estimate of $73.00, and a low estimate of $45.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 11.15% increase from the previous average price target of $54.43.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

The perception of Cheesecake Factory by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Brian Vaccaro Raymond James Raises Outperform $73.00 $70.00 Brian Mullan Piper Sandler Raises Neutral $62.00 $54.00 John Glass Morgan Stanley Raises Underweight $47.00 $45.00 Jeffrey Bernstein Barclays Raises Underweight $62.00 $57.00 David Tarantino Baird Raises Neutral $64.00 $56.00 Zachary Fadem Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $65.00 $60.00 Dennis Geiger UBS Raises Sell $50.00 $45.00 Katherine Griffin B of A Securities Raises Neutral $67.00 $61.00 Brian Vaccaro Raymond James Raises Outperform $70.00 $63.00 Zachary Fadem Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $60.00 $50.00 Jeffrey Bernstein Barclays Raises Underweight $57.00 $45.00 John Glass Morgan Stanley Raises Underweight $45.00 $40.00 Christine Cho Goldman Sachs Raises Neutral $67.00 $66.00 John Ivankoe JP Morgan Raises Underweight $58.00 $50.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Cheesecake Factory. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Cheesecake Factory. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Cheesecake Factory compared to the broader market.

Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Cheesecake Factory compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Cheesecake Factory's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Cheesecake Factory's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Cheesecake Factory analyst ratings.

Delving into Cheesecake Factory's Background

Cheesecake Factory Inc owns and operates restaurants in the United States and Canada under brands that include The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, and a collection within the Fox Restaurants Concepts subsidiary. The company's international presence, in the Middle East and Mexico, is through licensing agreements with third parties. The company also has a bakery division that produces cheesecakes and other baked products for sale in its restaurants, international licensees, and third-party bakery customers. The company has four operating business segments: The Cheesecake Factory restaurants, North Italia, other FRC, and Flower Child. Majority of the company's revenue comes from The Cheesecake Factory restaurants segment.

Financial Milestones: Cheesecake Factory's Journey

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Cheesecake Factory's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 5.73%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Cheesecake Factory's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 5.73%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Cheesecake Factory's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 14.81%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Cheesecake Factory's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 1.75%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Cheesecake Factory's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 5.24. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.