6 Analysts Assess Gambling.com Gr: What You Need To Know

Gambling.com Gr GAMB underwent analysis by 6 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 0 1 0 0 Last 30D 3 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $14.67, a high estimate of $18.00, and a low estimate of $11.00. A decline of 20.27% from the prior average price target is evident in the current average.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Gambling.com Gr. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Barry Jonas Truist Securities Lowers Hold $11.00 $17.00 David Katz Jefferies Lowers Buy $15.00 $18.00 Jeffrey Stantial Stifel Lowers Buy $15.00 $18.00 Clark Lampen BTIG Lowers Buy $12.00 $19.00 David Katz Jefferies Lowers Buy $18.00 $20.00 David Bain Texas Capital Securities Announces Buy $17.00 -

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Gambling.com Gr. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Gambling.com Gr. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Gambling.com Gr compared to the broader market.

Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Gambling.com Gr compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Gambling.com Gr's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Gambling.com Gr's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Gambling.com Gr analyst ratings.

If you are interested in following small-cap stock news and performance you can start by tracking it here.

Discovering Gambling.com Gr: A Closer Look

Gambling.com Group Ltd is a multi-award-winning performance marketing company and a provider of digital marketing services in the online gambling industry. Its principal focus is on online casinos online sports betting and the fantasy sports industry. It generates revenue by referring online gamblers to online gambling operators.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Gambling.com Gr

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Gambling.com Gr's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 39.09%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Communication Services sector.

Net Margin: Gambling.com Gr's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 27.65% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Gambling.com Gr's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 8.3% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Gambling.com Gr's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 4.64%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.63.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

If you want to keep track of which analysts are outperforming others, you can view updated analyst ratings along withanalyst success scores in Benzinga Pro.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.