What 9 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Restaurant Brands Intl

In the latest quarter, 9 analysts provided ratings for Restaurant Brands Intl QSR, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 3 3 1 0 Last 30D 0 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 2 2 1 0 2M Ago 1 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $74.11, a high estimate of $81.00, and a low estimate of $60.00. Experiencing a 1.04% decline, the current average is now lower than the previous average price target of $74.89.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Restaurant Brands Intl is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Gregory Francfort Guggenheim Raises Buy $78.00 $77.00 John Zamparo Scotiabank Lowers Sector Perform $71.00 $75.00 Logan Reich RBC Capital Lowers Outperform $77.00 $80.00 Jeffrey Bernstein Barclays Lowers Overweight $78.00 $80.00 Brian Mullan Piper Sandler Lowers Neutral $70.00 $72.00 Sara Senatore B of A Securities Lowers Underperform $60.00 $62.00 John Glass Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $72.00 $73.00 Jake Bartlett Truist Securities Raises Buy $81.00 $78.00 Brian Bittner Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $80.00 $77.00

Key Insights:

Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Restaurant Brands Intl compared to the broader market.

Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Restaurant Brands Intl compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Restaurant Brands Intl's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Restaurant Brands Intl's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Restaurant Brands Intl analyst ratings.

Unveiling the Story Behind Restaurant Brands Intl

Restaurant Brands International is one of the largest restaurant companies in the world, with approximately $44 billion in 2024 systemwide sales across a footprint that spanned more than 32,000 restaurants and more than 100 countries. The firm generates revenue primarily from retail sales at its company-owned restaurants, royalty fees and lease income from franchised stores, and from its Tim Hortons supply chain operations. Formed in 2014 after 3G Capital's acquisition of Tim Hortons International, the RBI portfolio is split among Burger King (7,082 units), Tim Hortons (4,539 units), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (3,520 units), Firehouse Subs (1,345 units), and international franchise units of those banners (15,639) as of year-end 2024.

Restaurant Brands Intl: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is above the industry average, indicating that it is relatively larger in size compared to peers. This may suggest a higher level of investor confidence and market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Restaurant Brands Intl's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 15.87%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Restaurant Brands Intl's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 7.84%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Restaurant Brands Intl's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 5.88%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Restaurant Brands Intl's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.75%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: Restaurant Brands Intl's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 4.82. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

