Assessing Netstreit: Insights From 5 Financial Analysts

Across the recent three months, 5 analysts have shared their insights on Netstreit NTST, expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 1 1 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $19.6, a high estimate of $21.00, and a low estimate of $18.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $18.20, the current average has increased by 7.69%.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

A clear picture of Netstreit's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Michael Goldsmith UBS Raises Buy $21.00 $20.00 Joshua Dennerlein B of A Securities Raises Neutral $19.00 $18.00 Wesley Golladay Baird Raises Outperform $20.00 $18.00 Michael Goldsmith UBS Raises Buy $20.00 $18.00 RJ Milligan Raymond James Raises Strong Buy $18.00 $17.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Netstreit. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

For valuable insights into Netstreit's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

Delving into Netstreit's Background

Netstreit Corp is an internally managed real estate investment trust. The company acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant, retail commercial real estate subject to long-term net leases with high-credit quality tenants across the United States. It focuses on tenants in industries where a physical location is critical to the generation of sales and profits, with a focus on necessity goods and essential services in the retail sector, including home improvement, auto parts, drug stores and pharmacies, general retail, grocers, convenience stores, discount stores, and quick-service restaurants. Majorily operates in U.S. States and Other counties, and derives maximum of revenue from USA.

Understanding the Numbers: Netstreit's Finances

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Revenue Growth: Netstreit's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 22.76%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Real Estate sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Netstreit's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 7.29%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Netstreit's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 0.25%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.14%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, Netstreit adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

