What Analysts Are Saying About NNN REIT Stock

In the last three months, 5 analysts have published ratings on NNN REIT NNN, offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 1 3 1 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 1 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $44.0, a high estimate of $46.00, and a low estimate of $42.00. A 0.45% drop is evident in the current average compared to the previous average price target of $44.20.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

A clear picture of NNN REIT's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Michael Goldsmith UBS Raises Neutral $44.00 $42.00 Richard Hightower Barclays Lowers Underweight $44.00 $46.00 Michael Goldsmith UBS Lowers Neutral $42.00 $43.00 James Kammert Evercore ISI Group Raises In-Line $44.00 $43.00 Richard Hightower Barclays Lowers Overweight $46.00 $47.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to NNN REIT. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of NNN REIT compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of NNN REIT's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of NNN REIT's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About NNN REIT

NNN REIT Inc is a real estate investment trust that invests in and develops properties throughout the United States. The company generates revenue from leasing properties to tenants, including convenience stores, automotive services, fitness centers, theatres, restaurants, and banks. Rents from convenience stores and restaurants contribute the majority proportion of total revenue. The maximum of the company's properties are located in the South and Southeast of the United States.

Breaking Down NNN REIT's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, NNN REIT showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 4.61% as of 30 June, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Real Estate sector.

Net Margin: NNN REIT's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 44.24%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): NNN REIT's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 2.3%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): NNN REIT's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 1.1%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: NNN REIT's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 1.06, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

