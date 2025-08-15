Assessing Essential Properties: Insights From 4 Financial Analysts

Analysts' ratings for Essential Properties EPRT over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 4 analysts.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 2 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $36.75, a high estimate of $38.00, and a low estimate of $36.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $36.25, the current average has increased by 1.38%.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

The standing of Essential Properties among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Michael Goldsmith UBS Raises Buy $38.00 $36.00 Richard Hightower Barclays Lowers Overweight $36.00 $37.00 Michael Goldsmith UBS Lowers Buy $36.00 $37.00 Richard Hightower Barclays Raises Overweight $37.00 $35.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Essential Properties. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Essential Properties. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Essential Properties compared to the broader market.

Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Essential Properties compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Essential Properties's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

For valuable insights into Essential Properties's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Essential Properties analyst ratings.

Unveiling the Story Behind Essential Properties

Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc is a real estate investment trust. It is an internally managed real estate company acquires, owns and manages single-tenant properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to middle-market companies operating service-oriented or experience-based businesses. The Company generally invests in and leases freestanding, single-tenant commercial real estate facilities where a tenant services its customers and conducts activities that are essential to the generation of the tenant's sales and profits.

Financial Insights: Essential Properties

Market Capitalization Analysis: With an elevated market capitalization, the company stands out above industry averages, showcasing substantial size and market acknowledgment.

Revenue Growth: Essential Properties displayed positive results in 3M. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 25.44%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Real Estate sector.

Net Margin: Essential Properties's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 45.95% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Essential Properties's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 1.65%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Essential Properties's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.02%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.61.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.