Expert Outlook: TeraWulf Through The Eyes Of 4 Analysts

TeraWulf WULF has been analyzed by 4 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 2 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 0 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $9.12, a high estimate of $13.00, and a low estimate of $6.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $5.83, the current average has increased by 56.43%.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

The perception of TeraWulf by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Greg Miller JMP Securities Raises Market Outperform $13.00 $7.00 Chris Brendler Rosenblatt Raises Buy $10.50 $6.00 Chris Brendler Rosenblatt Raises Buy $6.00 $4.50 Greg Miller JMP Securities Announces Market Outperform $7.00 -

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to TeraWulf. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to TeraWulf. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of TeraWulf compared to the broader market.

Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of TeraWulf compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of TeraWulf's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of TeraWulf's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on TeraWulf analyst ratings.

Get to Know TeraWulf Better

TeraWulf Inc is a digital asset technology company that is engaged in digital infrastructure and sustainable energy development. It is involved in supporting environmentally conscious bitcoin mining operations by developing and operating facilities within the United States. The company's bitcoin mining facilities are powered by clean, affordable, and reliable energy sources. Its primary source of revenue stems from the mining of bitcoin conducted at the company's mining facility sites. Additionally, the company occasionally generates revenue through the provision of miner hosting services to third-party entities.

TeraWulf's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: TeraWulf's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 33.91%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Information Technology sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: TeraWulf's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -38.56%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): TeraWulf's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -11.26%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): TeraWulf's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -2.15%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03, TeraWulf faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.