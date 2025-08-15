Analyst Expectations For Molina Healthcare's Future

In the preceding three months, 14 analysts have released ratings for Molina Healthcare MOH, presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 4 9 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 6 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 2 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $251.86, along with a high estimate of $364.00 and a low estimate of $179.00. A negative shift in sentiment is evident as analysts have decreased the average price target by 23.63%.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Molina Healthcare. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Stephen Baxter Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $198.00 $216.00 John Stansel JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $184.00 $272.00 Kevin Caliendo UBS Lowers Neutral $180.00 $260.00 David Macdonald Truist Securities Lowers Hold $180.00 $335.00 Andrew Mok Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $186.00 $270.00 Sarah James Cantor Fitzgerald Lowers Neutral $210.00 $312.00 Michael Ha Baird Lowers Neutral $179.00 $373.00 Stephen Baxter Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $216.00 $372.00 David Macdonald Truist Securities Lowers Buy $335.00 $400.00 Ann Hynes Mizuho Lowers Outperform $330.00 $400.00 Erin Wright Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $266.00 $364.00 Andrew Mok Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $347.00 $351.00 Erin Wright Morgan Stanley Announces Overweight $364.00 - Andrew Mok Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $351.00 $362.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Molina Healthcare. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Molina Healthcare. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Molina Healthcare compared to the broader market.

Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Molina Healthcare compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Molina Healthcare's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Molina Healthcare's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Molina Healthcare analyst ratings.

Unveiling the Story Behind Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare Inc offers healthcare plans focused on Medicaid-related solutions for low-income families and individuals. Its health plans are operated by a network of subsidiaries, each of which is licensed as a health maintenance organization (HMO). It has four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace and Others. The Medicaid, Medicare, and Marketplace segments represent the government-funded or sponsored programs under which it offers managed healthcare services. The Other segment, which is insignificant to its consolidated results of operations, includes long-term services and supports consultative services in Wisconsin. It generates majority revenue from Medicaid segment.

Molina Healthcare's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Revenue Growth: Molina Healthcare's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 15.66%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Molina Healthcare's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 2.23%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Molina Healthcare's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 5.72%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.56%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: Molina Healthcare's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.77.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.