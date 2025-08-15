The Analyst Verdict: W.P. Carey In The Eyes Of 4 Experts

During the last three months, 4 analysts shared their evaluations of W.P. Carey WPC, revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 1 2 1 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 1 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for W.P. Carey, presenting an average target of $65.0, a high estimate of $67.00, and a low estimate of $61.00. This current average has increased by 2.36% from the previous average price target of $63.50.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

The perception of W.P. Carey by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Michael Goldsmith UBS Raises Neutral $66.00 $63.00 Brad Heffern RBC Capital Raises Outperform $67.00 $66.00 Steve Sakwa Evercore ISI Group Raises In-Line $66.00 $65.00 Rich Hightower Barclays Raises Underweight $61.00 $60.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to W.P. Carey. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of W.P. Carey compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of W.P. Carey's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of W.P. Carey's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on W.P. Carey analyst ratings.

Unveiling the Story Behind W.P. Carey

W.P. Carey Inc is a real estate investment trust principally involved in the ownership of properties located in the U.S., Western Europe, and Northern Europe. W.P. Carey organizes its operations into Real Estate and Investment Management segments. The vast majority of the company's income is derived from its Real Estate division in the form of lease revenue from long-term agreements with companies. W.P. Carey's real estate portfolio is primarily comprised of single-tenant office, industrial, warehouse, and retail facilities located around the world. majority of the company's revenue comes from properties in the USA. Its Investment Management unit generates revenue from providing real estate advisory and portfolio management services to other REITs.

Understanding the Numbers: W.P. Carey's Finances

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization surpasses industry averages, showcasing a dominant size relative to peers and suggesting a strong market position.

Revenue Growth: W.P. Carey's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 10.55%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Real Estate sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: W.P. Carey's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 11.89%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 0.62%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): W.P. Carey's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 0.29% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: W.P. Carey's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 1.05.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

