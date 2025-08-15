Demystifying LandBridge: Insights From 3 Analyst Reviews

LandBridge LB has been analyzed by 3 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 1 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated LandBridge and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $65.33, accompanied by a high estimate of $75.00 and a low estimate of $55.00. A decline of 16.6% from the prior average price target is evident in the current average.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive LandBridge is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Mark Lear Piper Sandler Lowers Neutral $55.00 $70.00 Justin Jenkins Raymond James Lowers Outperform $75.00 $85.00 Theresa Chen Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $66.00 $80.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to LandBridge. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to LandBridge. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of LandBridge compared to the broader market.

Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of LandBridge compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of LandBridge's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Capture valuable insights into LandBridge's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators. Stay informed and make strategic decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on LandBridge analyst ratings.

If you are interested in following small-cap stock news and performance you can start by tracking it here.

Delving into LandBridge's Background

LandBridge Co LLC is engaged in managing land and resources to support and promote oil and natural gas development. It generates revenue streams from the use of its surface acreage, the sale of resources from land and oil and gas royalties.

LandBridge: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: With an elevated market capitalization, the company stands out above industry averages, showcasing substantial size and market acknowledgment.

Revenue Growth: LandBridge displayed positive results in 3M. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 83.15%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Real Estate sector.

Net Margin: LandBridge's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 15.31%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): LandBridge's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 2.06%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): LandBridge's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 0.7% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: LandBridge's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 1.39, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.