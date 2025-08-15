Deep Dive Into Coinbase Global Stock: Analyst Perspectives (25 Ratings)

Throughout the last three months, 25 analysts have evaluated Coinbase Global COIN, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 9 5 8 0 3 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 5 0 4 0 2 2M Ago 4 5 2 0 1 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $376.93, a high estimate of $510.00, and a low estimate of $248.00. Marking an increase of 20.23%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $313.52.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Coinbase Global. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Benjamin Budish Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $365.00 $352.00 Kyle Voigt Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Lowers Market Perform $335.00 $355.00 Ed Engel Compass Point Lowers Sell $248.00 $330.00 Benjamin Budish Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $352.00 $359.00 Chris Brendler Rosenblatt Maintains Buy $470.00 $470.00 Joseph Vafi Canaccord Genuity Maintains Buy $400.00 $400.00 John Todaro Needham Raises Buy $400.00 $270.00 Mike Colonnese HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Sell $300.00 $300.00 Trevor Williams Jefferies Raises Hold $405.00 $260.00 Peter Christiansen Citigroup Raises Buy $505.00 $270.00 Patrick Moley Piper Sandler Raises Neutral $350.00 $190.00 Chris Brendler Rosenblatt Raises Buy $470.00 $300.00 Owen Lau Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $417.00 $395.00 Kevin Heal Argus Research Announces Buy $400.00 - Brian Fitzgerald JMP Securities Raises Market Outperform $440.00 $400.00 Benjamin Budish Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $359.00 $202.00 Mike Colonnese HC Wainwright & Co. Lowers Sell $300.00 $305.00 James Yaro Goldman Sachs Raises Neutral $268.00 $239.00 Owen Lau Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $395.00 $293.00 Devin Ryan JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $400.00 $400.00 Gautam Chhugani Bernstein Raises Outperform $510.00 $310.00 Mark Palmer Benchmark Raises Buy $421.00 $301.00 Cindy Wang China Renaissance Announces Buy $353.30 - Chris Brendler Rosenblatt Maintains Buy $300.00 $300.00 Trevor Williams Jefferies Raises Hold $260.00 $210.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Coinbase Global. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Coinbase Global compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Coinbase Global's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Coinbase Global's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

About Coinbase Global

Founded in 2012, Coinbase is the leading cryptocurrency exchange platform in the United States. The company intends to be the safe and regulation-compliant point of entry for retail investors and institutions into the cryptocurrency economy. Users can establish an account directly with the firm, instead of using an intermediary, and many choose to allow Coinbase to act as a custodian for their cryptocurrency, giving the company breadth beyond that of a traditional financial exchange. While the company still generates the majority of its revenue from transaction fees charged to its retail customers, Coinbase uses internal investment and acquisitions to expand into adjacent businesses, such as prime brokerage and data analytics.

Coinbase Global: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization: Exceeding industry standards, the company's market capitalization places it above industry average in size relative to peers. This emphasizes its significant scale and robust market position.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, Coinbase Global showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 3.28% as of 30 June, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Financials sector.

Net Margin: Coinbase Global's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 95.44% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Coinbase Global's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 12.67%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Coinbase Global's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 6.32% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, Coinbase Global adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

