A Glimpse Into The Expert Outlook On Canaan Through 7 Analysts

7 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Canaan CAN over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 6 0 1 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 3 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 2 0 0 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $3.5, with a high estimate of $5.00 and a low estimate of $1.50. Highlighting a 27.54% decrease, the current average has fallen from the previous average price target of $4.83.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Canaan. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Kevin Cassidy Rosenblatt Lowers Buy $4.00 $5.00 Nick Giles B. Riley Securities Lowers Buy $2.00 $3.00 Kevin Cassidy Rosenblatt Maintains Buy $5.00 $5.00 Mike Grondahl Northland Capital Markets Announces Market Perform $1.50 - Kevin Cassidy Rosenblatt Maintains Buy $5.00 $5.00 Kevin Cassidy Rosenblatt Lowers Buy $5.00 $8.00 Mark Palmer Benchmark Lowers Buy $2.00 $3.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Canaan. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Canaan's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Get to Know Canaan Better

Canaan Inc is a developer of supercomputing chips and the manufacturer of digital blockchain computing equipment and the supplier of the overall scheme for computer software and hardware of digital blockchain. The revenues of the company are derived from the sales of Bitcoin mining machines and related parts and accessories. Geographically, the company derives its maximum revenue from United States.

Canaan: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, Canaan showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 135.89% as of 31 March, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Information Technology sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Canaan's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -104.42%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Canaan's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of -33.84%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -16.81%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Canaan's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 0.94, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

