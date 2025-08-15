Demystifying Parker Hannifin: Insights From 16 Analyst Reviews

Across the recent three months, 16 analysts have shared their insights on Parker Hannifin PH, expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 9 6 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 4 2 0 0 2M Ago 1 3 2 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 2 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $769.12, a high estimate of $860.00, and a low estimate of $670.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 6.52% increase from the previous average price target of $722.07.

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Parker Hannifin. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Charles Minervino Susquehanna Announces Positive $860.00 - Tim Thein Raymond James Raises Outperform $845.00 $735.00 Joseph O'Dea Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $800.00 $770.00 Nathan Jones Stifel Raises Hold $726.00 $717.00 Julian Mitchell Barclays Raises Overweight $776.00 $750.00 Jeffrey Hammond Keybanc Raises Overweight $810.00 $790.00 Nathan Jones Stifel Raises Hold $717.00 $709.00 Ken Newman Keybanc Raises Overweight $790.00 $735.00 Andrew Kaplowitz Citigroup Raises Buy $831.00 $709.00 Nathan Jones Stifel Raises Hold $709.00 $670.00 Julian Mitchell Barclays Raises Overweight $750.00 $700.00 Joshua Pokrzywinski Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $725.00 $700.00 Joseph O'Dea Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $770.00 $670.00 Joshua Pokrzywinski Morgan Stanley Announces Equal-Weight $700.00 - Nathan Jones Stifel Raises Hold $670.00 $630.00 David Raso Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $827.00 $824.00

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Parker Hannifin. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Parker Hannifin compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Parker Hannifin's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

All You Need to Know About Parker Hannifin

Parker Hannifin started out in 1917 as Parker Appliance, selling pneumatic brakes. Through the acquisition of branded components, the firm has expanded into aerospace engines, agricultural and construction machinery, freight and passenger vehicles, and industrial automation equipment. Within these larger systems, Parker sells a wide array of small, critical pieces such as hydraulic, electromechanical, climate control, and filtration components. Many of its products are designed to work together, resulting in a high rate of cross-selling.

Parker Hannifin: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization: Surpassing industry standards, the company's market capitalization asserts its dominance in terms of size, suggesting a robust market position.

Revenue Growth: Parker Hannifin's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 5.7%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Industrials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Parker Hannifin's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 17.6%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Parker Hannifin's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 6.82%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 3.16%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: Parker Hannifin's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 0.68. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

