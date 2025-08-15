Deep Dive Into TTM Technologies Stock: Analyst Perspectives (8 Ratings)

8 analysts have shared their evaluations of TTM Technologies TTMI during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 8 0 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 3 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 3 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $48.62, a high estimate of $56.00, and a low estimate of $40.00. Observing a 21.55% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $40.00.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

The standing of TTM Technologies among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target James Ricchiuti Needham Maintains Buy $56.00 $56.00 Ruben Roy Stifel Raises Buy $55.00 $40.00 James Ricchiuti Needham Raises Buy $56.00 $43.00 Mike Crawford B. Riley Securities Raises Buy $50.00 $36.00 William Stein Truist Securities Raises Buy $48.00 $41.00 James Ricchiuti Needham Raises Buy $43.00 $35.00 Ruben Roy Stifel Raises Buy $40.00 $33.00 William Stein Truist Securities Raises Buy $41.00 $36.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to TTM Technologies. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of TTM Technologies compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

Capture valuable insights into TTM Technologies's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators. Stay informed and make strategic decisions with our Ratings Table.

About TTM Technologies

TTM Technologies Inc manufactures technology solutions, including mission systems, radio frequency (RF) components/RF microwave/microelectronic assemblies, quick-turn and technologically printed circuit boards (PCB). The company is based in the United States and derives roughly half of its revenue domestically. It organizes itself into two segments: printed circuit boards and RF&S Components. The printed circuit boards segment, which contributes the majority of revenue, offers a range of printed circuit boards as well as layout design and simulation, and testing services. TTM Technologies' products are used in manufacturing, networking, telecommunications, computing, aerospace, and medical fields.

TTM Technologies's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: TTM Technologies displayed positive results in 3M. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 20.74%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 5.68%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): TTM Technologies's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 2.58% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): TTM Technologies's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 1.18% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: TTM Technologies's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 0.63, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

