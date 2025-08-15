The Analyst Verdict: Williams Companies In The Eyes Of 8 Experts

8 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Williams Companies WMB over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 4 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 1 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $63.5, a high estimate of $70.00, and a low estimate of $59.00. Observing a 3.61% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $61.29.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

The perception of Williams Companies by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Robert Catellier CIBC Announces Outperformer $64.00 - Christine Cho Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $59.00 $58.00 Bill Selesky Argus Research Maintains Buy $66.00 $66.00 Praneeth Satish Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $70.00 $67.00 Brandon Bingham Scotiabank Raises Sector Perform $60.00 $59.00 Elvira Scotto RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $63.00 $63.00 Brandon Bingham Scotiabank Raises Sector Perform $59.00 $52.00 Praneeth Satish Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $67.00 $64.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Williams Companies. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Williams Companies compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Williams Companies's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Williams Companies's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Get to Know Williams Companies Better

Williams Companies is a midstream energy company that owns and operates the large Transco and Northwest pipeline systems and associated natural gas gathering, processing, and storage assets. In August 2018, the firm acquired the remaining 26% ownership of its limited partner, Williams Partners.

Understanding the Numbers: Williams Companies's Finances

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is above the industry average, indicating that it is relatively larger in size compared to peers. This may suggest a higher level of investor confidence and market recognition.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Williams Companies's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 19.05% as of 30 June, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Energy sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Williams Companies's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 19.63% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 4.39%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Williams Companies's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.98%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Williams Companies's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 2.3, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

