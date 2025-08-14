Demystifying Sinclair: Insights From 4 Analyst Reviews

Across the recent three months, 4 analysts have shared their insights on Sinclair SBGI, expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 0 1 1 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 1 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Sinclair, presenting an average target of $18.75, a high estimate of $27.00, and a low estimate of $13.00. This current average has decreased by 6.25% from the previous average price target of $20.00.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Sinclair is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Curry Baker Guggenheim Lowers Buy $19.00 $20.00 Steven Cahall Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $16.00 $17.00 Daniel L. Kurnos Benchmark Lowers Buy $27.00 $29.00 David Karnovsky JP Morgan Lowers Underweight $13.00 $14.00

Key Insights:

Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Sinclair. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Sinclair compared to the broader market.

Capture valuable insights into Sinclair's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators. Stay informed and make strategic decisions with our Ratings Table.

Discovering Sinclair: A Closer Look

Sinclair Inc. is the owner-operator of the second largest portfolio of television stations in the United States, with 185 full power stations in 86 markets, covering 40% of US households. Of the firm's roughly 600 channels, 150 are affiliated with the four national broadcasters—Fox, ABC, CBS, and NBC—with over 80 other channels aligned with The CW (Nexstar) and MyNetworkTV (Fox). Sinclair owns the Tennis Channel and stakes in Marquee Sports Network and YES Network, providing their premium sports content to pay-TV distributors.

A Deep Dive into Sinclair's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Sinclair's financials over 3M reveals challenges. As of 30 June, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -5.43% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Communication Services sector.

Net Margin: Sinclair's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -8.16%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Sinclair's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of -16.06%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -1.12%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 11.78, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

