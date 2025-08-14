Assessing Nexxen International: Insights From 4 Financial Analysts

In the latest quarter, 4 analysts provided ratings for Nexxen International NEXN, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 1 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 1 0 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Nexxen International, revealing an average target of $15.25, a high estimate of $16.00, and a low estimate of $14.00. This current average has not changed from the previous average price target.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

A clear picture of Nexxen International's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Barton Crockett Rosenblatt Maintains Buy $16.00 $16.00 Barton Crockett Rosenblatt Maintains Buy $16.00 $16.00 Matthew Condon JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $15.00 $15.00 Laura Martin Needham Maintains Buy $14.00 $14.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Nexxen International. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Nexxen International. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Nexxen International compared to the broader market.

Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Nexxen International compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Nexxen International's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Nexxen International's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Nexxen International analyst ratings.

If you are interested in following small-cap stock news and performance you can start by tracking it here.

Discovering Nexxen International: A Closer Look

Nexxen International Ltd is a globalized and flexible advertising technology platform with deep expertise in data and advanced TV that helps empower advertisers, agencies, digital publishers and broadcasters to achieve desired outcomes, including increased efficiency and returns, across the media supply chain. It is a demand-side platform (DSP), supply-side platform (SSP), ad server, and data management platform (DMP) and also delivers a flexible and unified technology stack with and exclusive data at its core. Company operates in America, APAC, EMEA, regions, with majority revenue from America.

Nexxen International's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Nexxen International's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 17.06%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Communication Services sector.

Net Margin: Nexxen International's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 22.13% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Nexxen International's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 4.71%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Nexxen International's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 3.01% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.07.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.