Forecasting The Future: 8 Analyst Projections For Range Resources

In the latest quarter, 8 analysts provided ratings for Range Resources RRC, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 1 6 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 4 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $43.12, a high estimate of $48.00, and a low estimate of $39.00. This current average reflects an increase of 3.9% from the previous average price target of $41.50.

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Range Resources is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Mark Lear Piper Sandler Lowers Neutral $39.00 $41.00 Josh Silverstein UBS Raises Neutral $42.00 $40.00 Mark Lear Piper Sandler Raises Neutral $41.00 $40.00 Nitin Kumar Mizuho Raises Outperform $48.00 $46.00 Biju Perincheril Susquehanna Raises Neutral $39.00 $36.00 Scott Hanold RBC Capital Maintains Sector Perform $45.00 $45.00 Betty Jiang Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $44.00 $39.00 Doug Leggate B of A Securities Raises Buy $47.00 $45.00

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Range Resources. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Range Resources's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About Range Resources

Fort Worth-based Range Resources is an independent exploration and production company with that focuses entirely on its operations in the Marcellus Shale in Pennsylvania. At year-end 2024, Range Resources' proven reserves totaled 18.1 trillion cubic feet equivalent, with net production of 2.18 billion cubic feet equivalent per day. Natural gas accounted for 68% of production.

Financial Milestones: Range Resources's Journey

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Range Resources displayed positive results in 3M. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 37.23%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Energy sector.

Net Margin: Range Resources's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 33.87%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Range Resources's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 5.88%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Range Resources's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 3.27%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Range Resources's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.34, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

