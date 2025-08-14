Demystifying Northern Trust: Insights From 10 Analyst Reviews

10 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Northern Trust NTRS over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 0 5 4 1 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 2 1 0 2M Ago 0 0 2 2 1 3M Ago 0 0 0 1 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $118.3, with a high estimate of $136.00 and a low estimate of $101.00. Marking an increase of 6.87%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $110.70.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Northern Trust is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target David Smith Truist Securities Raises Hold $132.00 $128.00 David Konrad Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Lowers Underperform $118.00 $120.00 Mike Mayo Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $120.00 $111.00 Jason Goldberg Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $136.00 $128.00 David Konrad Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Underperform $120.00 $103.00 David Smith Truist Securities Raises Hold $126.00 $116.00 Alexander Blostein Goldman Sachs Raises Sell $101.00 $89.00 Glenn Schorr Evercore ISI Group Raises In-Line $121.00 $108.00 Betsy Graseck Morgan Stanley Raises Underweight $106.00 $103.00 Betsy Graseck Morgan Stanley Raises Underweight $103.00 $101.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Northern Trust. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Northern Trust's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About Northern Trust

Northern Trust is a leading provider of wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking to corporations, institutions, affluent families, and individuals. Founded in Chicago in 1889, Northern Trust has offices in 20 states and Washington, D.C. as well as 23 locations in Canada, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia-Pacific. As of December 2024, Northern Trust had assets under custody or administration of $16.8 trillion and assets under management of $1.6 trillion.

Breaking Down Northern Trust's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Northern Trust's financials over 3M reveals challenges. As of 30 June, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -26.43% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: Northern Trust's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 20.66%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Northern Trust's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 3.44%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.24%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 1.12.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

