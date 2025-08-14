Where Westinghouse Air Brake Stands With Analysts

Throughout the last three months, 6 analysts have evaluated Westinghouse Air Brake WAB, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 3 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 2 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Westinghouse Air Brake and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $228.0, accompanied by a high estimate of $240.00 and a low estimate of $200.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 4.11% increase from the previous average price target of $219.00.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

A clear picture of Westinghouse Air Brake's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Tami Zakaria JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $200.00 $216.00 Dillon Cumming Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $226.00 $220.00 Bascome Majors Susquehanna Raises Positive $235.00 $210.00 Ken Hoexter B of A Securities Raises Buy $236.00 $231.00 Ken Hoexter B of A Securities Raises Buy $231.00 $217.00 Steve Barger Keybanc Raises Overweight $240.00 $220.00

All You Need to Know About Westinghouse Air Brake

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp provides value-added, technology-based products and services for the freight rail and passenger transit industries and the mining, marine, and industrial markets. It provides its products and services through two main business segments: Freight and Transit. The company generates maximum revenue from the Freight segment, which manufactures new and modernized locomotives, provides aftermarket parts and services to existing locomotives, provides components to new and existing freight cars; builds new commuter locomotives; supplies rail control and infrastructure products, including electronics, positive train control equipment, signal design, and engineering services. Geographically, it generates a majority of its revenue from the United States.

Westinghouse Air Brake: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization: Exceeding industry standards, the company's market capitalization places it above industry average in size relative to peers. This emphasizes its significant scale and robust market position.

Revenue Growth: Westinghouse Air Brake's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 2.34%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Westinghouse Air Brake's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 12.38%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Westinghouse Air Brake's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 3.16%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.7%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, Westinghouse Air Brake adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

