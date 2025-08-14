Breaking Down NOV: 9 Analysts Share Their Views

NOV NOV has been analyzed by 9 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 3 3 1 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 2 2 2 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 1 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $16.44, with a high estimate of $22.00 and a low estimate of $10.00. Experiencing a 7.54% decline, the current average is now lower than the previous average price target of $17.78.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

The perception of NOV by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Luke Lemoine Piper Sandler Lowers Neutral $14.00 $16.00 Keith Mackey RBC Capital Lowers Outperform $18.00 $19.00 James West Evercore ISI Group Lowers In-Line $14.00 $15.00 Arun Jayaram JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $15.00 $17.00 Charles Minervino Susquehanna Lowers Positive $17.00 $18.00 Stephen Gengaro Stifel Lowers Buy $20.00 $22.00 Stephen Gengaro Stifel Lowers Buy $22.00 $23.00 Charles Minervino Susquehanna Lowers Positive $18.00 $19.00 Roger Read Wells Fargo Lowers Underweight $10.00 $11.00

Key Insights:

Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to NOV. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of NOV compared to the broader market.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of NOV's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Discovering NOV: A Closer Look

NOV (formerly National Oilwell Varco) is a leading supplier of oil and gas drilling rig equipment and products, such as downhole tools, drill pipe, and well casing. The company operates on a global scale, with international markets contributing nearly two thirds of its annual revenue.

NOV: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: NOV's revenue growth over a period of 3M has faced challenges. As of 30 June, 2025, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -1.26%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Energy sector.

Net Margin: NOV's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 4.94%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): NOV's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 1.67%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.95%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.36.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

