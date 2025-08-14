Analyst Expectations For Expro Gr Hldgs's Future

Across the recent three months, 4 analysts have shared their insights on Expro Gr Hldgs XPRO, expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 2 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $12.0, along with a high estimate of $15.00 and a low estimate of $10.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 9.09% increase from the previous average price target of $11.00.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

The perception of Expro Gr Hldgs by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Luke Lemoine Piper Sandler Raises Neutral $11.00 $10.00 David Anderson Barclays Raises Overweight $15.00 $12.00 Luke Lemoine Piper Sandler Announces Neutral $10.00 - Roger Read Wells Fargo Announces Overweight $12.00 -

Key Insights:

Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Expro Gr Hldgs. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Expro Gr Hldgs compared to the broader market.

To gain a panoramic view of Expro Gr Hldgs's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About Expro Gr Hldgs

Expro Group Holdings NV offers products and services that span the well life cycle, including well construction, well flow management, well intervention and integrity, and subsea well access. It maintains operations around the world and specializes in offshore production solutions. It also provides production optimization for both onshore and offshore applications. The company has four operating segments: North and Latin America (NLA); Europe and Sub-Saharan Africa (ESSA); Middle East and North Africa (MENA), and Asia-Pacific (APAC). The majority of its revenue is derived from North and Latin America (NLA) segment.

Expro Gr Hldgs: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Challenges: Expro Gr Hldgs's revenue growth over 3M faced difficulties. As of 30 June, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -9.99%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Energy sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Expro Gr Hldgs's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 4.26%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Expro Gr Hldgs's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 1.19%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Expro Gr Hldgs's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of 0.78%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: Expro Gr Hldgs's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.14.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

