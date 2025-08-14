What Analysts Are Saying About BXP Stock

BXP BXP has been analyzed by 9 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 4 5 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 2 2 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 1 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $76.56, a high estimate of $86.00, and a low estimate of $65.00. A decline of 2.12% from the prior average price target is evident in the current average.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive BXP. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Alexander Goldfarb Goldman Sachs Lowers Neutral $68.00 $76.00 Alexander Goldfarb Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $80.00 $85.00 Ronald Josey Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $65.00 $62.00 Vikram Malhotra Mizuho Lowers Outperform $82.00 $86.00 Nicholas Yulico Scotiabank Lowers Sector Perform $81.00 $83.00 John Kim BMO Capital Raises Outperform $86.00 $85.00 Anthony Paolone JP Morgan Raises Neutral $78.00 $72.00 Michael Lewis Truist Securities Lowers Hold $71.00 $75.00 Blaine Heck Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $78.00 $80.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to BXP. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of BXP compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of BXP's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Capture valuable insights into BXP's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators. Stay informed and make strategic decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on BXP analyst ratings.

Get to Know BXP Better

BXP Inc. owns over 180 properties consisting of approximately 53 million rentable square feet of space. The portfolio is dominated by office buildings and is spread across major cities such as New York, Boston, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Seattle, and the Washington, D.C., region. The real estate investment trust also owns limited retail, hotel, and residential properties.

Breaking Down BXP's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: With a profound presence, the company's market capitalization is above industry averages. This reflects substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Growth: BXP's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 2.11%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Real Estate sector.

Net Margin: BXP's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 10.25%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 1.68%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): BXP's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 0.35%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: BXP's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 3.15, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

