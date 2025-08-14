Breaking Down BrainsWay: 4 Analysts Share Their Views

Analysts' ratings for BrainsWay BWAY over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 4 analysts.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 1 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 0 0 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for BrainsWay, revealing an average target of $17.0, a high estimate of $19.00, and a low estimate of $16.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 7.94% increase from the previous average price target of $15.75.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive BrainsWay. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Carl Byrnes Northland Capital Markets Raises Outperform $19.00 $15.00 Raghuram Selvaraju HC Wainwright & Co. Raises Buy $17.00 $16.00 Raghuram Selvaraju HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $16.00 $16.00 Raghuram Selvaraju HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $16.00 $16.00

Key Insights:

Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of BrainsWay compared to the broader market.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of BrainsWay's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Get to Know BrainsWay Better

BrainsWay Ltd is engaged in advanced noninvasive neurostimulation treatments for mental health disorders. The company is advancing neuroscience with its proprietary Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (Deep TMS) platform technology to improve health and transform lives. Current indications include depressive disorder (including reduction of anxiety symptoms, commonly referred to as anxious depression), obsessive-compulsive disorder, and smoking addiction. Additional clinical trials of Deep TMS in various psychiatric, neurological, and addiction disorders are underway. The company derives revenues from the lease and sale of Deep TMS systems.

Breaking Down BrainsWay's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining BrainsWay's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 26.84% as of 31 March, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: BrainsWay's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 9.6%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 1.76%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): BrainsWay's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 1.14% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, BrainsWay adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

