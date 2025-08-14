Demystifying DLocal: Insights From 4 Analyst Reviews

DLocal DLO has been analyzed by 4 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 0 2 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 1 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $12.9, a high estimate of $15.00, and a low estimate of $10.00. Observing a 25.85% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $10.25.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

The standing of DLocal among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Neha Agarwala HSBC Raises Buy $15.00 $11.50 Mariana Taddeo UBS Raises Neutral $10.00 $9.00 Matthew Coad Truist Securities Announces Hold $12.00 - Arnon Shirazi Citigroup Announces Buy $14.60 -

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to DLocal. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of DLocal compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of DLocal's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of DLocal's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Delving into DLocal's Background

DLocal Ltd is focused on making the complex simple, redefining the online payment experience in emerging markets. Through its technology platform, One dLocal, the company enables world-wide enterprise merchants to get paid (pay-in) and to make payments (pay-out) online in a safe and efficient manner. The company earns revenue from fees charged to merchants in connection with payment processing services for cross-border and local payment transactions. The company's geographical segments include Latin America and Non-Latin America with a majority of its revenue being generated from Brazil in Latin America region.

Unraveling the Financial Story of DLocal

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: DLocal's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 17.53%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Financials sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 21.51%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): DLocal's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 9.02%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): DLocal's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 3.86%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: DLocal's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.01, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

