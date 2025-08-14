What Analysts Are Saying About Sportradar Gr Stock

9 analysts have shared their evaluations of Sportradar Gr SRAD during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 2 2 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 1 2 0 0 2M Ago 2 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Sportradar Gr, presenting an average target of $32.33, a high estimate of $39.00, and a low estimate of $26.00. This current average has increased by 16.17% from the previous average price target of $27.83.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Sportradar Gr. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Robin Farley UBS Raises Buy $39.00 $29.00 Connor Lynagh Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $26.00 $25.00 Bernie McTernan Needham Raises Buy $34.00 $28.00 Ben Miller Goldman Sachs Announces Neutral $31.00 - Barry Jonas Truist Securities Raises Buy $34.00 $33.00 Jordan Bender JMP Securities Raises Market Outperform $30.00 $25.00 David Katz Jefferies Raises Buy $32.00 $27.00 Barry Jonas Truist Securities Announces Buy $33.00 - Chad Beynon Macquarie Announces Outperform $32.00 -

Key Insights:

Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Sportradar Gr. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Sportradar Gr compared to the broader market.

Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Sportradar Gr compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Sportradar Gr's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

For valuable insights into Sportradar Gr's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Sportradar Gr analyst ratings.

Unveiling the Story Behind Sportradar Gr

Sportradar Group AG is a technology platform enabling next-generation engagement in sports, and a provider of B2B solutions to the sports betting industry. It generates revenue through two primary sources: subscription-based revenue and revenue sharing. Geographically, it operates in North America, Africa, AsiaPac & Middle East, Europe, and LATAM & Caribbean.

Sportradar Gr: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Analysis: With an elevated market capitalization, the company stands out above industry averages, showcasing substantial size and market acknowledgment.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Sportradar Gr's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 14.14% as of 30 June, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Sportradar Gr's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 15.5%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 5.11%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 2.0%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: Sportradar Gr's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.06, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.