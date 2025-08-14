Kodiak Gas Services Stock: A Deep Dive Into Analyst Perspectives (4 Ratings)

Kodiak Gas Services KGS underwent analysis by 4 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 2 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $42.0, a high estimate of $45.00, and a low estimate of $37.00. This current average has increased by 1.2% from the previous average price target of $41.50.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Kodiak Gas Services by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Theresa Chen Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $37.00 $36.00 Elvira Scotto RBC Capital Raises Outperform $43.00 $42.00 Jeremy Tonet JP Morgan Raises Buy $43.00 $42.00 Gabriel Moreen Mizuho Lowers Outperform $45.00 $46.00

Key Insights:

Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Kodiak Gas Services. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Kodiak Gas Services compared to the broader market.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Kodiak Gas Services's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

About Kodiak Gas Services

Kodiak Gas Services Inc is an operator of contract compression infrastructure in the United States. It manages business through two operating segments namely Contract Services and Other Services. Contract Services consists of operating Company-owned and customer-owned compression, and gas treating and cooling infrastructure, pursuant to fixed-revenue contracts to enable the production and gathering of natural gas and oil. Other Services consist of a full range of contract services to support the ancillary needs of customers, including station construction, maintenance and overhaul, freight and crane charges, and other time and material-based offerings.

Understanding the Numbers: Kodiak Gas Services's Finances

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, Kodiak Gas Services showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 4.26% as of 30 June, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Energy sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Kodiak Gas Services's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 12.05% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Kodiak Gas Services's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 2.9%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Kodiak Gas Services's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.88%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 1.95, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

