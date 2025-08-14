A Glimpse Into The Expert Outlook On SiTime Through 4 Analysts

Analysts' ratings for SiTime SITM over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 4 analysts.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 0 0 2 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 1 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 1 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for SiTime, presenting an average target of $222.5, a high estimate of $260.00, and a low estimate of $180.00. Observing a 27.14% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $175.00.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

The perception of SiTime by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Timothy Arcuri UBS Announces Buy $260.00 - Tom O'Malley Barclays Raises Underweight $220.00 $180.00 Tore Svanberg Stifel Raises Buy $230.00 $210.00 Tom O'Malley Barclays Raises Underweight $180.00 $135.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to SiTime. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of SiTime compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of SiTime's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of SiTime's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on SiTime analyst ratings.

All You Need to Know About SiTime

SiTime Corp is a provider of silicon timing systems solutions. The company designs develops and sell silicon timing systems solutions for different industries including automotive, infrastructure, aerospace-defense, consumer, internet of things, consumer and industrials. Its product offerings include Stratum 3E DCOCXOs, Programmable OCXOs, MHz Oscillators, 32.768 kHz Oscillators, Embedded Resonators, Precision MHz Super-TCXOs, and Ruggedized Oscillators. It sells its products around Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and other regions and generates the majority of its revenue from Taiwan.

A Deep Dive into SiTime's Financials

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Revenue Growth: SiTime displayed positive results in 3M. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 58.42%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of -29.04%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): SiTime's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -2.25%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): SiTime's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -1.88%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.0, SiTime adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

