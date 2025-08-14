A Glimpse Into The Expert Outlook On Credo Technology Group Through 8 Analysts

In the last three months, 8 analysts have published ratings on Credo Technology Group CRDO, offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 5 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 2 0 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $100.38, a high estimate of $135.00, and a low estimate of $80.00. Observing a 25.08% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $80.25.

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Credo Technology Group. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Vijay Rakesh Mizuho Raises Outperform $135.00 $112.00 Christopher Rolland Susquehanna Raises Positive $115.00 $90.00 Tore Svanberg Stifel Raises Buy $115.00 $80.00 Vijay Rakesh Mizuho Raises Outperform $98.00 $81.00 Tore Svanberg Stifel Raises Buy $80.00 $69.00 Christopher Rolland Susquehanna Raises Positive $90.00 $60.00 Thomas O'Malley Barclays Raises Overweight $85.00 $70.00 Quinn Bolton Needham Raises Buy $85.00 $80.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Credo Technology Group. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Credo Technology Group compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Credo Technology Group's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Credo Technology Group's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

About Credo Technology Group

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd delivers high-speed solutions to break bandwidth barriers on every wired connection in the data infrastructure market. It provides secure, high-speed connectivity solutions that deliver improved power and cost efficiency as data rates and corresponding bandwidth requirements increase exponentially throughout the data infrastructure market. It has a geographic presence in Hong Kong, the United States, Mainland China, Taiwan, and the Rest of the World.

Financial Insights: Credo Technology Group

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Credo Technology Group's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 30 April, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 179.73%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Information Technology sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Credo Technology Group's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 21.52%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 5.63%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Credo Technology Group's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 4.79%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Credo Technology Group's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.02, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

