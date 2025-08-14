A Glimpse Into The Expert Outlook On RPC Through 4 Analysts

Throughout the last three months, 4 analysts have evaluated RPC RES, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 0 2 2 0 Last 30D 0 0 0 1 0 1M Ago 0 0 2 1 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated RPC and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $4.75, accompanied by a high estimate of $5.00 and a low estimate of $4.00. A negative shift in sentiment is evident as analysts have decreased the average price target by 13.64%.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

The standing of RPC among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Derek Podhaizer Piper Sandler Lowers Underweight $4.00 $5.00 Charles Minervino Susquehanna Lowers Neutral $5.00 $5.50 Stephen Gengaro Stifel Lowers Hold $5.00 $6.00 Derek Podhaizer Piper Sandler Announces Underweight $5.00 -

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to RPC. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to RPC. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of RPC compared to the broader market.

Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of RPC compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of RPC's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Capture valuable insights into RPC's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators. Stay informed and make strategic decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on RPC analyst ratings.

If you are interested in following small-cap stock news and performance you can start by tracking it here.

About RPC

RPC Inc is an oilfield services company. It provides specialized oilfield services and equipment to independent and oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties throughout the United States. The company's operating segment includes Technical Services and Support Services. It generates maximum revenue from the Technical Services segment. Technical Services segment nclude RPC's oil and gas services that utilize people and equipment to perform value-added completion, production and maintenance services directly to a customer's well. Support Services segment consists of drill pipe and related tools, pipe handling, pipe inspection and storage services, and oilfield training and consulting services.

RPC's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, RPC showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 15.56% as of 30 June, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Energy sector.

Net Margin: RPC's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 2.41%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): RPC's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 0.93%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): RPC's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.72%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: RPC's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.07, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

If you want to keep track of which analysts are outperforming others, you can view updated analyst ratings along withanalyst success scores in Benzinga Pro.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.