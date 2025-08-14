11 Analysts Have This To Say About Estee Lauder Cos

Across the recent three months, 11 analysts have shared their insights on Estee Lauder Cos EL, expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 2 6 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 3 0 0 2M Ago 3 1 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Estee Lauder Cos, presenting an average target of $93.91, a high estimate of $110.00, and a low estimate of $63.00. Observing a 40.16% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $67.00.

The standing of Estee Lauder Cos among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Raises Market Perform $99.00 $66.00 Andrea Teixeira JP Morgan Raises Overweight $101.00 $62.00 Peter Grom UBS Raises Neutral $93.00 $62.00 Filippo Falorni Citigroup Raises Neutral $99.00 $60.00 Lauren Lieberman Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $84.00 $63.00 Ashley Wallace B of A Securities Announces Buy $110.00 - Christopher Carey Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $90.00 $60.00 Erwan Rambourg HSBC Raises Buy $99.00 $80.00 Robert Ottenstein Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $100.00 $90.00 Steve Powers Deutsche Bank Raises Buy $95.00 $71.00 Lauren Lieberman Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $63.00 $56.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Estee Lauder Cos. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Estee Lauder Cos compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Estee Lauder Cos's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Unveiling the Story Behind Estee Lauder Cos

Estée Lauder is a leader in the global prestige beauty market, participating across skin care (51% of fiscal 2024 sales), makeup (29%), fragrance (16%), and hair care (4%) categories, with top-selling brands such as Estée Lauder, Clinique, M.A.C, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda, Bobbi Brown, and Origins. The firm operates in more than 150 countries, generating 30% of revenue from the Americas, 39% from Europe, the Middle East and Africa (including travel retail), and 31% from Asia-Pacific. Estée Lauder sells its products through department stores, travel retail, specialty multibrand beauty stores, brand-dedicated freestanding stores, e-commerce, salons/spas, and perfumeries.

Estee Lauder Cos: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Analysis: With an elevated market capitalization, the company stands out above industry averages, showcasing substantial size and market acknowledgment.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Estee Lauder Cos's financials over 3M reveals challenges. As of 31 March, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -9.9% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Consumer Staples sector.

Net Margin: Estee Lauder Cos's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 4.48%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 3.74%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Estee Lauder Cos's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 0.8%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Estee Lauder Cos's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 2.16, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

