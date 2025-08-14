Where Bank of New York Mellon Stands With Analysts

Bank of New York Mellon BK has been analyzed by 8 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 3 5 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 2 2 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 1 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $100.62, with a high estimate of $113.00 and a low estimate of $90.00. Marking an increase of 5.64%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $95.25.

A clear picture of Bank of New York Mellon's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target David Smith Truist Securities Raises Hold $109.00 $100.00 Mike Mayo Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $100.00 $96.00 David Konrad Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Outperform $113.00 $105.00 David Smith Truist Securities Raises Hold $100.00 $97.00 Betsy Graseck Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $101.00 $95.00 Glenn Schorr Evercore ISI Group Raises In-Line $90.00 $88.00 Betsy Graseck Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $95.00 $94.00 David Smith Truist Securities Raises Hold $97.00 $87.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Bank of New York Mellon. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Bank of New York Mellon compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Bank of New York Mellon's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Discovering Bank of New York Mellon: A Closer Look

Bank of New York Mellon is a global investment company involved in managing and servicing financial assets throughout the investment lifecycle. The bank provides financial services for institutions, corporations, and individual investors and delivers investment management and investment services in 35 countries and more than 100 markets. BNY is the largest global custody bank in the world, with $52.1 trillion in under custody or administration (as of December 2024), and can act as a single point of contact for clients looking to create, trade, hold, manage, service, distribute, or restructure investments. BNY's asset-management division manages about $2.0 trillion in assets.

Bank of New York Mellon: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Highlights: Above the industry average, the company's market capitalization signifies a significant scale, indicating strong confidence and market prominence.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Bank of New York Mellon's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 10.11% as of 30 June, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Financials sector.

Net Margin: Bank of New York Mellon's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 28.02%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Bank of New York Mellon's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 3.64%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Bank of New York Mellon's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of 0.3%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, Bank of New York Mellon adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

