Deep Dive Into Brinker International Stock: Analyst Perspectives (9 Ratings)

In the preceding three months, 9 analysts have released ratings for Brinker International EAT, presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 0 8 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 3 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 3 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 2 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $176.78, along with a high estimate of $215.00 and a low estimate of $149.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 6.78% increase from the previous average price target of $165.56.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

A clear picture of Brinker International's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target David Palmer Evercore ISI Group Raises In-Line $190.00 $180.00 Andrew Strelzik BMO Capital Raises Market Perform $170.00 $150.00 Jeffrey Bernstein Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $170.00 $166.00 Katherine Griffin B of A Securities Raises Neutral $186.00 $185.00 Zachary Fadem Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $165.00 $150.00 Jeffrey Bernstein Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $166.00 $155.00 John Glass Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $149.00 $144.00 John Ivankoe JP Morgan Raises Neutral $180.00 $160.00 Chris O'Cull Stifel Raises Buy $215.00 $200.00

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Brinker International. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Brinker International. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Brinker International compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Brinker International's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Brinker International Inc operates casual dining restaurants under the brand's Chili Grill and Bar (Chili's) and Maggiano's Little Italy (Maggiano's). Chili's falls in the Bar and Grill category of casual dining. Its menu features Fresh Mex and Fresh Tex favorites including signature items such as slow-smoked baby back ribs, craft burgers, fajitas, and bottomless chips and salsa paired with tableside guacamole. Maggiano's is an Italian restaurant brand with a full lunch and dinner menu offering chef-prepared, such as appetizers, chicken, seafood, veal and prime steaks, and desserts. The company generates maximum revenue from Chili's segment.

Brinker International's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Brinker International displayed positive results in 3M. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 27.21%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Consumer Discretionary sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 8.36%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 61.0%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Brinker International's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 4.64%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Brinker International's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 6.64. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

