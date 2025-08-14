The Analyst Verdict: Coterra Energy In The Eyes Of 6 Experts

6 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Coterra Energy CTRA over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 5 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 3 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $34.0, with a high estimate of $37.00 and a low estimate of $31.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $33.33, the current average has increased by 2.01%.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

The standing of Coterra Energy among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Hanwen Chang Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $33.00 $32.00 Mark Lear Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $37.00 $36.00 Paul Cheng Scotiabank Raises Sector Outperform $35.00 $33.00 Betty Jiang Barclays Raises Overweight $37.00 $35.00 Neil Mehta Goldman Sachs Maintains Neutral $31.00 $31.00 Roger Read Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $31.00 $33.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Coterra Energy. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Coterra Energy's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Discovering Coterra Energy: A Closer Look

Coterra Energy Inc is an independent oil and gas company engaged in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). Its operations are mainly concentrated in areas with hydrocarbon resources, which are conducive to multi-well, repeatable development programs, and include the Permian Basin located in Texas and New Mexico, the Marcellus Shale in northeast Pennsylvania, and the Anadarko Basin located in the mid-continent region in Oklahoma. The company operates in one segment, oil and natural gas development, exploration, and production, in the continental U.S.

Financial Insights: Coterra Energy

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Coterra Energy's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 54.6%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Energy sector.

Net Margin: Coterra Energy's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 26.01%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Coterra Energy's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 3.55%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 2.13%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: Coterra Energy's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.3.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

