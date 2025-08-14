Gray Media Stock: A Deep Dive Into Analyst Perspectives (4 Ratings)

Across the recent three months, 4 analysts have shared their insights on Gray Media GTN, expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 1 1 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Gray Media, revealing an average target of $6.88, a high estimate of $9.00, and a low estimate of $5.00. Observing a 18.01% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $5.83.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Gray Media is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Curry Baker Guggenheim Raises Buy $7.00 $6.00 Patrick Sholl Barrington Research Announces Outperform $6.50 - Steven Cahall Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $5.00 $4.50 Daniel Kurnos Benchmark Raises Buy $9.00 $7.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Gray Media. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Gray Media. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Gray Media compared to the broader market.

Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Gray Media compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Gray Media's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Gray Media's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Gray Media analyst ratings.

If you are interested in following small-cap stock news and performance you can start by tracking it here.

About Gray Media

Gray Media Inc is a multimedia company. The company owns and operates local television stations and digital assets. It also owns Gray Digital Media, a full-service digital agency offering national and local clients digital marketing strategies with digital products and services. Its additional media properties include video production companies Raycom Sports, Tupelo Media Group, and PowerNation Studios, and studio production facilities Assembly Atlanta and Third Rail Studios.

Gray Media: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Revenue Challenges: Gray Media's revenue growth over 3M faced difficulties. As of 30 June, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -6.54%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Communication Services sector.

Net Margin: Gray Media's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -8.94%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Gray Media's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -4.8%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Gray Media's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -0.66%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 2.6.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.