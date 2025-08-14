Analyst Expectations For eBay's Future

Analysts' ratings for eBay EBAY over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 21 analysts.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 6 12 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 3 5 8 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 2 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 2 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $83.52, a high estimate of $102.00, and a low estimate of $66.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 16.62% from the previous average price target of $71.62.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

The standing of eBay among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Shyam Patil Susquehanna Raises Neutral $95.00 $70.00 Ross Sandler Barclays Raises Overweight $92.00 $77.00 Ken Gawrelski Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $84.00 $66.00 Mark Kelley Stifel Raises Hold $75.00 $68.00 Daniel Kurnos Benchmark Raises Buy $100.00 $78.00 Thomas Champion Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $95.00 $74.00 Deepak Mathivanan Cantor Fitzgerald Raises Neutral $85.00 $69.00 Kunal Madhukar UBS Raises Neutral $87.00 $82.00 Nathan Feather Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $89.00 $81.00 Bernie McTernan Needham Raises Buy $95.00 $78.00 Brian Pitz BMO Capital Raises Outperform $102.00 $70.00 Justin Post B of A Securities Raises Neutral $82.00 $71.00 Kunal Madhukar UBS Raises Neutral $82.00 $73.00 Mark Kelley Stifel Raises Hold $68.00 $62.00 Lee Horowitz Deutsche Bank Raises Buy $90.00 $75.00 Nathan Feather Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $81.00 $74.00 Doug Anmuth JP Morgan Raises Neutral $68.00 $66.00 Colin Sebastian Baird Raises Outperform $80.00 $75.00 Ken Gawrelski Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $66.00 $63.00 Scott Devitt Wedbush Maintains Neutral $72.00 $72.00 Doug Anmuth JP Morgan Raises Neutral $66.00 $60.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to eBay. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to eBay. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of eBay compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for eBay's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into eBay's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Delving into eBay's Background

EBay operates one of the largest e-commerce marketplaces in the world, with $75 billion in 2024 gross merchandise volume, rendering the firm a top 10 global e-commerce company. It generates revenue from listing fees, advertising, revenue-sharing arrangements with service providers, and managed payments, with its platform connecting more than 130 million buyers and roughly 20 million sellers across almost 190 global markets at the end of 2024. EBay generates just north of 50% of its GMV in international markets, with a large presence in the UK, Germany, and Australia.

Key Indicators: eBay's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: eBay's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 6.14%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 13.48%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): eBay's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 7.59%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.99%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: eBay's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 1.51, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

