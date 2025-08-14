Deep Dive Into Public Storage Stock: Analyst Perspectives (7 Ratings)

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 7 analysts have published ratings on Public Storage PSA in the last three months.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 2 5 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 2 2 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Public Storage, presenting an average target of $314.86, a high estimate of $349.00, and a low estimate of $283.00. A negative shift in sentiment is evident as analysts have decreased the average price target by 1.03%.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

The standing of Public Storage among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Marie Ferguson Argus Research Maintains Hold $283.00 $283.00 Brendan Lynch Barclays Lowers Overweight $349.00 $351.00 Steve Sakwa Evercore ISI Group Raises In-Line $309.00 $308.00 Brad Heffern RBC Capital Lowers Sector Perform $309.00 $328.00 Eric Luebchow Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $320.00 $330.00 Juan Sanabria BMO Capital Lowers Market Perform $325.00 $340.00 Ravi Vaidya Mizuho Raises Neutral $309.00 $287.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Public Storage. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Public Storage compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Public Storage's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Delving into Public Storage's Background

Public Storage is the largest owner of self-storage facilities in the US, with more than 3,300 self-storage facilities in 40 states and approximately 245 million square feet of rentable space. Through equity interests, it also has exposure to the European self-storage market through Shurgard Self Storage. The company also has a merchandise business, a third-party property management business, and an insurance business that offers products to cover losses for the goods in self-storage facilities.

Public Storage: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is above the industry average, indicating that it is relatively larger in size compared to peers. This may suggest a higher level of investor confidence and market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Public Storage's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 2.38%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Real Estate sector.

Net Margin: Public Storage's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 25.72%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Public Storage's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 6.04%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Public Storage's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 1.54% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Public Storage's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 2.08. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

