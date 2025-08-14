Assessing CVS Health: Insights From 6 Financial Analysts

Analysts' ratings for CVS Health CVS over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 6 analysts.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 4 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 2 1 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $78.33, with a high estimate of $82.00 and a low estimate of $67.00. Marking an increase of 2.84%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $76.17.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

The standing of CVS Health among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Michael Ha Baird Raises Outperform $82.00 $71.00 Erin Wright Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $82.00 $80.00 Andrew Mok Barclays Raises Overweight $80.00 $79.00 Kevin Caliendo UBS Lowers Neutral $67.00 $71.00 Brian Tanquilut Jefferies Raises Buy $80.00 $74.00 Andrew Mok Barclays Lowers Overweight $79.00 $82.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to CVS Health. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of CVS Health compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for CVS Health's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of CVS Health's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Discovering CVS Health: A Closer Look

CVS Health offers a diverse set of healthcare services. Its roots are in its retail pharmacy operations, where it operates over 9,000 stores primarily in the US. CVS is also a large pharmacy benefit manager (acquired through Caremark), processing about 2 billion adjusted claims annually. It operates a top-tier health insurer (acquired through Aetna) through which it serves about 27 million medical members. The acquisition of Oak Street Health adds primary care services to the mix, which could have significant synergies with all existing business lines.

CVS Health: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization: Positioned above industry average, the company's market capitalization underscores its superiority in size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: CVS Health displayed positive results in 3M. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 8.42%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Health Care sector.

Net Margin: CVS Health's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 1.03%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): CVS Health's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of 1.32%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.4%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: CVS Health's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 1.07. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

