Breaking Down RPM International: 10 Analysts Share Their Views

Throughout the last three months, 10 analysts have evaluated RPM International RPM, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 5 4 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 3 2 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 0 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $133.9, with a high estimate of $152.00 and a low estimate of $119.00. Marking an increase of 10.86%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $120.78.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive RPM International. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Steve Byrne B of A Securities Raises Neutral $128.00 $110.00 Arun Viswanathan RBC Capital Raises Sector Perform $125.00 $115.00 Vincent Sinisi Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $124.00 $113.00 John Roberts Mizuho Raises Outperform $140.00 $126.00 John McNulty BMO Capital Raises Outperform $152.00 $140.00 Michael Sison Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $145.00 $131.00 Joshua Spector UBS Raises Neutral $119.00 $110.00 Michael Sison Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $131.00 $116.00 John McNulty BMO Capital Raises Outperform $140.00 $126.00 Patrick Cunningham Citigroup Announces Buy $135.00 -

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to RPM International. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of RPM International's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About RPM International

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells a variety of paints, coatings, and adhesives. The firm organizes itself into four segments based on product type. The construction products group sells coatings, roofing, insulation, and other products to distributors, contractors, and end consumers globally. The performance coatings group produces coatings that are used in construction and industrial applications like floorings and corrosion control. The consumer group sells paint, finishes, and similar products to individual consumers through hardware and craft stores. The specialty products group sells a line of products ranging from niche applications of the other groups to marine finishes, to edible food colorings. The majority of revenue is from the construction products and North America.

A Deep Dive into RPM International's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: With a profound presence, the company's market capitalization is above industry averages. This reflects substantial size and strong market recognition.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining RPM International's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 3.68% as of 31 May, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Materials sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 10.8%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 8.09%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): RPM International's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 3.12%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: RPM International's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 1.03.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

