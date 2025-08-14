Kinder Morgan Stock: A Deep Dive Into Analyst Perspectives (8 Ratings)

Kinder Morgan KMI underwent analysis by 8 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 3 5 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 2 2 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 2 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $30.12, a high estimate of $34.00, and a low estimate of $27.00. Marking an increase of 4.37%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $28.86.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Kinder Morgan is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Selman Akyol Stifel Raises Hold $29.00 $28.00 Jeremy Tonet JP Morgan Raises Neutral $32.00 $30.00 Keith Stanley Wolfe Research Announces Outperform $31.00 - Brandon Bingham Scotiabank Raises Sector Perform $28.00 $27.00 Michael Blum Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $34.00 $33.00 Theresa Chen Barclays Raises Overweight $32.00 $31.00 Brandon Bingham Scotiabank Raises Sector Perform $27.00 $26.00 Selman Akyol Stifel Raises Hold $28.00 $27.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Kinder Morgan. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Kinder Morgan compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Kinder Morgan's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

For valuable insights into Kinder Morgan's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan is one of the largest midstream energy firms in the US, with an interest in or an operator on more than 80,000 miles of gas, refined products, and carbon dioxide pipelines. The company also owns one of the largest portfolios of gas and refined products storage and terminals. Most of Kinder Morgan's cash flows stem from fee-based contracts for handling, moving, and storing fossil fuel products.

Kinder Morgan: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization: Boasting an elevated market capitalization, the company surpasses industry averages. This signals substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, Kinder Morgan showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 13.16% as of 30 June, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Energy sector.

Net Margin: Kinder Morgan's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 17.59%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 2.32%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Kinder Morgan's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.98%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Kinder Morgan's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 1.06, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

