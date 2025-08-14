The Analyst Verdict: Allegion In The Eyes Of 10 Experts

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 10 analysts have published ratings on Allegion ALLE in the last three months.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 1 6 2 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 4 1 0 2M Ago 1 1 1 1 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Allegion and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $162.5, accompanied by a high estimate of $175.00 and a low estimate of $135.00. Marking an increase of 15.89%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $140.22.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Allegion is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Julian Mitchell Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $163.00 $156.00 Andrew Obin B of A Securities Raises Neutral $175.00 $110.00 Brett Linzey Mizuho Raises Neutral $155.00 $145.00 Julian Mitchell Barclays Raises Underweight $156.00 $135.00 Joseph O'Dea Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $175.00 $150.00 Timothy Wojs Baird Raises Neutral $175.00 $150.00 Christopher Snyder Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $151.00 $139.00 Julian Mitchell Barclays Raises Underweight $135.00 $128.00 Joe Ritchie Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $170.00 $149.00 Tomohiko Sano JP Morgan Announces Overweight $170.00 -

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Allegion's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Get to Know Allegion Better

Allegion is a global security products company with a portfolio of leading brands such as Schlage, Von Duprin, and LCN. The Ireland-domiciled company was created via a spinoff transaction from Ingersoll-Rand in December 2013. In fiscal 2024, Allegion generated over 75% of sales in the United States. The company primarily competes with Sweden-based Assa Abloy, Switzerland-based Dormakaba, and US-based Fortune Brands Innovations.

Allegion: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Allegion's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 5.84% as of 30 June, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Industrials sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Allegion's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 15.63%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 9.41%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Allegion's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 3.37%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Allegion's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 1.16.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

