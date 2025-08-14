Where State Street Stands With Analysts

Across the recent three months, 11 analysts have shared their insights on State Street STT, expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 4 1 1 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 1 0 2M Ago 2 3 1 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 0 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated State Street and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $115.45, accompanied by a high estimate of $125.00 and a low estimate of $109.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $106.45, the current average has increased by 8.45%.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of State Street by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target David Smith Truist Securities Raises Buy $125.00 $116.00 David Smith Truist Securities Lowers Buy $116.00 $122.00 Ebrahim Poonawala B of A Securities Raises Underperform $109.00 $106.00 Mike Mayo Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $121.00 $113.00 David Smith Truist Securities Raises Buy $122.00 $112.00 Alexander Blostein Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $111.00 $98.00 Glenn Schorr Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $115.00 $102.00 Keith Horowitz Citigroup Raises Neutral $115.00 $100.00 Betsy Graseck Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $114.00 $110.00 Betsy Graseck Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $110.00 $107.00 David Smith Truist Securities Raises Buy $112.00 $85.00

Key Insights:

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of State Street's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

About State Street

State Street is a leading provider of financial services, including investment servicing, investment management, and investment research and trading. With approximately $49 trillion in assets under custody and administration, and $5.1 trillion in assets under management, as of June 30, 2025, State Street operates globally in more than 100 geographic markets and employs about 53,000 worldwide.

State Street: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: State Street's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 8.71%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: State Street's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 18.16%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): State Street's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 2.69%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): State Street's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.17%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: State Street's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 1.51, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

