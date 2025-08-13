What Analysts Are Saying About TJX Companies Stock

Analysts' ratings for TJX Companies TJX over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 11 analysts.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 8 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 3 7 0 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $146.0, a high estimate of $164.00, and a low estimate of $130.00. This current average reflects an increase of 4.22% from the previous average price target of $140.09.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive TJX Companies. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Outperform $150.00 $150.00 Matthew Boss JP Morgan Raises Overweight $145.00 $130.00 Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Raises Outperform $150.00 $145.00 Laura Champine Loop Capital Raises Buy $150.00 $140.00 Adrienne Yih Barclays Raises Overweight $147.00 $137.00 Mark Altschwager Baird Raises Outperform $143.00 $140.00 Alexandra Steiger Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $140.00 $133.00 Jay Sole UBS Raises Buy $164.00 $154.00 Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Outperform $145.00 $145.00 John Kernan TD Securities Raises Buy $142.00 $140.00 Matthew Boss JP Morgan Raises Overweight $130.00 $127.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to TJX Companies. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of TJX Companies compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for TJX Companies's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

All You Need to Know About TJX Companies

TJX Companies is the leading off-price retailer of apparel, accessories, and home merchandise in the United States. The firm leverages its more than 20,000 global vendor relationships to procure and sell brand-name merchandise at prices 20%-60% cheaper than conventional retail channels. TJX opportunistically purchases excess inventory that stems from manufacturing overruns and retail closeout sales. The retailer disperses its vast and disparate merchandise across its 5,000 global stores, creating a treasure-hunt shopping experience for consumers. Over three quarters of TJX's sales are derived from the United States, primarily via the T.J. Maxx, Marshalls, and HomeGoods banners. About 10% of sales come from Canada and 12% from Europe and Australia.

Understanding the Numbers: TJX Companies's Finances

Market Capitalization Analysis: With an elevated market capitalization, the company stands out above industry averages, showcasing substantial size and market acknowledgment.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining TJX Companies's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 5.06% as of 30 April, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: TJX Companies's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 7.9%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): TJX Companies's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 12.26%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): TJX Companies's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 3.26%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, TJX Companies adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

