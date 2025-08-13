Hasbro Stock: A Deep Dive Into Analyst Perspectives (10 Ratings)

Analysts' ratings for Hasbro HAS over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 10 analysts.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 6 3 1 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 3 2 1 0 0 2M Ago 2 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Hasbro, presenting an average target of $86.1, a high estimate of $94.00, and a low estimate of $77.00. This current average reflects an increase of 11.24% from the previous average price target of $77.40.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Hasbro is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Arpine Kocharyan UBS Raises Buy $88.00 $82.00 James Hardiman Citigroup Raises Buy $91.00 $79.00 Keegan Cox DA Davidson Raises Neutral $80.00 $75.00 Christopher Horvers JP Morgan Raises Overweight $94.00 $75.00 Eric Handler Roth Capital Raises Buy $92.00 $86.00 Megan Alexander Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $85.00 $83.00 Alexander Perry B of A Securities Raises Buy $90.00 $85.00 Stephen Laszczyk Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $85.00 $66.00 James Hardiman Citigroup Raises Buy $79.00 $72.00 Megan Alexander Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $77.00 $71.00

Key Insights:

In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Hasbro. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Hasbro compared to the broader market.

Capture valuable insights into Hasbro's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators. Stay informed and make strategic decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Hasbro analyst ratings.

Delving into Hasbro's Background

Hasbro is a branded play company providing children and families around the world with entertainment offerings based on a world-class brand portfolio. From toys and games to television programming, motion pictures, and a licensing program, Hasbro reaches customers by leveraging its well-known brands such as Transformers, Nerf, and Magic: The Gathering. The firm acquired EOne in 2019, bolting on popular family properties like Peppa Pig and PJ Masks, and since has divested noncore lines from the tie-up. Furthermore, the addition of Dungeons & Dragons Beyond in 2022, offers the firm access to 19 million digital tabletop players.

Understanding the Numbers: Hasbro's Finances

Market Capitalization: Positioned above industry average, the company's market capitalization underscores its superiority in size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Challenges: Hasbro's revenue growth over 3M faced difficulties. As of 30 June, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -1.46%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -87.26%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Hasbro's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -121.3%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -15.26%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Hasbro's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 13.89, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

