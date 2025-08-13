What Analysts Are Saying About Cushman & Wakefield Stock

Cushman & Wakefield CWK has been analyzed by 6 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 3 1 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 2 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $15.83, a high estimate of $20.00, and a low estimate of $12.00. This current average has increased by 14.05% from the previous average price target of $13.88.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

The standing of Cushman & Wakefield among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Julien Blouin Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $20.00 $17.50 Julien Blouin Goldman Sachs Announces Buy $17.50 - Mitch Germain JMP Securities Raises Market Outperform $16.00 $15.00 Mitch Germain JMP Securities Announces Market Outperform $15.00 - Alex Kramm UBS Raises Neutral $12.00 $9.00 Richard Hill Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $14.50 $14.00

Key Insights:

Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Cushman & Wakefield. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Cushman & Wakefield compared to the broader market.

Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Cushman & Wakefield compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Cushman & Wakefield's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

To gain a panoramic view of Cushman & Wakefield's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind Cushman & Wakefield

Cushman & Wakefield is one of the largest commercial real estate services firms in the world, with global headquarters in Chicago. The firm provides various real estate-related services to owners, occupiers, and investors. These include brokerage services for leasing and capital markets sales as well as advisory services such as valuation, project management, and facilities management.

Key Indicators: Cushman & Wakefield's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Cushman & Wakefield displayed positive results in 3M. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 8.56%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Real Estate sector.

Net Margin: Cushman & Wakefield's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 2.31%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Cushman & Wakefield's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 3.11%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Cushman & Wakefield's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 0.77%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Cushman & Wakefield's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 1.7. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

