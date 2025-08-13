The Analyst Verdict: Amentum Holdings In The Eyes Of 6 Experts

Throughout the last three months, 6 analysts have evaluated Amentum Holdings AMTM, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 0 5 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 2 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 2 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Amentum Holdings, revealing an average target of $26.17, a high estimate of $30.00, and a low estimate of $24.00. Observing a 11.84% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $23.40.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Amentum Holdings. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Mariana Perez Mora B of A Securities Raises Neutral $27.00 $26.00 Noah Poponak Goldman Sachs Raises Neutral $26.00 $21.00 Ken Herbert RBC Capital Raises Sector Perform $26.00 $24.00 Tobey Sommer Truist Securities Raises Buy $30.00 $24.00 Mariana Perez Mora B of A Securities Announces Neutral $24.00 - Ken Herbert RBC Capital Raises Sector Perform $24.00 $22.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Amentum Holdings. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Amentum Holdings compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

Get to Know Amentum Holdings Better

Amentum Holdings Inc is engaged in engineering and technology solutions. The United States and its allies trust it to address their technical and complex scientific, security, and sustainability challenges.

Breaking Down Amentum Holdings's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, Amentum Holdings showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 66.25% as of 30 June, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Amentum Holdings's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 0.28%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Amentum Holdings's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 0.23%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Amentum Holdings's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.08%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Amentum Holdings's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 1.01, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

