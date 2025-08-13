Forecasting The Future: 10 Analyst Projections For Ollie's Bargain Outlet

During the last three months, 10 analysts shared their evaluations of Ollie's Bargain Outlet OLLI, revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 7 1 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 3M Ago 1 5 0 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $137.1, with a high estimate of $159.00 and a low estimate of $123.00. Observing a 4.82% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $130.80.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Ollie's Bargain Outlet by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Scot Ciccarelli Truist Securities Raises Buy $146.00 $128.00 Matthew Boss JP Morgan Raises Overweight $159.00 $137.00 Bradley Thomas Keybanc Raises Overweight $145.00 $135.00 Anthony Chukumba Loop Capital Maintains Hold $130.00 $130.00 Peter Keith Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $123.00 $124.00 Scot Ciccarelli Truist Securities Raises Buy $128.00 $126.00 Steven Shemesh RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $133.00 $133.00 Bradley Thomas Keybanc Maintains Overweight $135.00 $135.00 Bradley Thomas Keybanc Raises Overweight $135.00 $125.00 Matthew Boss JP Morgan Raises Overweight $137.00 $135.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Ollie's Bargain Outlet. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Ollie's Bargain Outlet. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Ollie's Bargain Outlet compared to the broader market.

Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Ollie's Bargain Outlet compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Ollie's Bargain Outlet's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Ollie's Bargain Outlet's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

About Ollie's Bargain Outlet

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc is a retailer of closeout merchandise and excess inventory. The company sells name brand household related items that consumers use in their everyday lives at prices that are heavily discounted below traditional retailers. It offers customers a broad selection of brand name products, including housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics. It operates stores across the Eastern half of the United States. Its differentiated go-to-market plan is characterized by a fun and engaging treasure hunt shopping experience, compelling customer value proposition, and witty, humorous in-store signage and advertising campaigns.

Financial Insights: Ollie's Bargain Outlet

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, Ollie's Bargain Outlet showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 13.35% as of 30 April, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 8.25%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Ollie's Bargain Outlet's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 2.78%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Ollie's Bargain Outlet's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.81%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Ollie's Bargain Outlet's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.38, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

