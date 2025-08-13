A Glimpse Into The Expert Outlook On NVIDIA Through 28 Analysts

In the latest quarter, 28 analysts provided ratings for NVIDIA NVDA, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 14 13 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 5 4 0 0 0 2M Ago 3 3 0 0 0 3M Ago 6 5 1 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for NVIDIA, presenting an average target of $192.04, a high estimate of $250.00, and a low estimate of $135.00. Marking an increase of 11.37%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $172.44.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

A clear picture of NVIDIA's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Harsh Kumar Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $225.00 $180.00 Aaron Rakers Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $220.00 $185.00 James Schneider Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $200.00 $185.00 Vivek Arya B of A Securities Maintains Buy $220.00 $220.00 Joseph Moore Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $200.00 $170.00 Vijay Rakesh Mizuho Raises Outperform $192.00 $185.00 Quinn Bolton Needham Raises Buy $200.00 $160.00 Ingo Wermann DZ Bank Raises Buy $195.00 $160.00 Ben Reitzes Melius Research Raises Buy $235.00 $205.00 Rick Schafer Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $200.00 $175.00 James Schneider Goldman Sachs Announces Buy $185.00 - Atif Malik Citigroup Raises Buy $190.00 $180.00 Vijay Rakesh Mizuho Raises Outperform $185.00 $170.00 Ananda Barush Loop Capital Raises Buy $250.00 $175.00 Tom O'Malley Barclays Raises Overweight $200.00 $170.00 Rick Schafer Oppenheimer Maintains Outperform $175.00 $175.00 William Stein Truist Securities Raises Buy $210.00 $205.00 Srini Pajjuri Raymond James Raises Strong Buy $165.00 $150.00 Harsh Kumar Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $180.00 $150.00 Vijay Rakesh Mizuho Raises Outperform $170.00 $168.00 Atif Malik Citigroup Raises Buy $180.00 $150.00 Joseph Moore Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $170.00 $160.00 Tom O'Malley Barclays Raises Overweight $170.00 $155.00 Gil Luria DA Davidson Raises Neutral $135.00 $120.00 Kevin Cassidy Rosenblatt Raises Buy $200.00 $178.00 Cody Acree Benchmark Maintains Buy $190.00 $190.00 Quinn Bolton Needham Maintains Buy $160.00 $160.00 Matt Bryson Wedbush Maintains Outperform $175.00 $175.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to NVIDIA. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of NVIDIA compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for NVIDIA's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of NVIDIA compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for NVIDIA's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of NVIDIA's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Get to Know NVIDIA Better

Nvidia is a leading developer of graphics processing units. Traditionally, GPUs were used to enhance the experience on computing platforms, most notably in gaming applications on PCs. GPU use cases have since emerged as important semiconductors used in artificial intelligence. Nvidia not only offers AI GPUs, but also a software platform, Cuda, used for AI model development and training. Nvidia is also expanding its data center networking solutions, helping to tie GPUs together to handle complex workloads.

NVIDIA's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization surpasses industry averages, showcasing a dominant size relative to peers and suggesting a strong market position.

Revenue Growth: NVIDIA's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 30 April, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 69.18%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Information Technology sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: NVIDIA's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 42.61% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): NVIDIA's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 23.01% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 15.85%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, NVIDIA adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

