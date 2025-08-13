A Glimpse Into The Expert Outlook On Sea Through 4 Analysts

Throughout the last three months, 4 analysts have evaluated Sea SE, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 2 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $203.72, with a high estimate of $219.90 and a low estimate of $190.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $173.30, the current average has increased by 17.55%.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

The standing of Sea among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Scott Devitt Wedbush Raises Outperform $200.00 $170.00 Fawne Jiang Benchmark Raises Buy $205.00 $180.00 Esme Pau Macquarie Raises Outperform $219.90 $178.20 Rob Sanderson Loop Capital Raises Buy $190.00 $165.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Sea. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

For valuable insights into Sea's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

Get to Know Sea Better

Sea started as a gaming business, Garena, but in 2015 expanded into e-commerce. Sea operates Southeast Asia's largest e-commerce company, Shopee, in terms of gross merchandise value. Shopee is a hybrid C2C and B2C marketplace platform operating in Indonesia, Taiwan, Vietnam, Thailand, Malaysia, the Philippines, and Brazil. For Garena, Free Fire is the key revenue generating game. Sea's third business, SeaMoney, provides lending, payment, digital banking, and insurance services.As of March 31, 2024, Forrest Xiaodong Li, the founder, chairman and CEO, owned 59.8% of voting power and 18.5% of issued shares. Tencent owned 18.2% of issued shares with no voting power.

A Deep Dive into Sea's Financials

Market Capitalization: Boasting an elevated market capitalization, the company surpasses industry averages. This signals substantial size and strong market recognition.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Sea's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 29.64% as of 31 March, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Communication Services sector.

Net Margin: Sea's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 8.33%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Sea's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 4.65%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Sea's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 1.73%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Sea's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.46, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

