The Analyst Verdict: Repay Holdings In The Eyes Of 5 Experts

5 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Repay Holdings RPAY over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 0 4 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 2 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $6.2, a high estimate of $10.00, and a low estimate of $4.50. A 8.82% drop is evident in the current average compared to the previous average price target of $6.80.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Repay Holdings is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Timothy Chiodo UBS Raises Neutral $5.75 $4.50 Peter Heckmann DA Davidson Lowers Buy $10.00 $12.00 Sanjay Sakhrani Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Market Perform $5.75 $5.00 James Faucette Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $5.00 $4.50 Andrew Schmitt Citigroup Lowers Neutral $4.50 $8.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Repay Holdings. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Repay Holdings compared to the broader market.

Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Repay Holdings compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Repay Holdings's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

About Repay Holdings

Repay Holdings Corp is engaged in providing integrated payment processing solutions to verticals that have transaction processing needs. It allows customers to pay through Mobile App, Text, Interactive Voice Response, Virtual Terminal, Hosted Payment Page and Online Customer Portal among others. It operates in two segments Consumer Payments and Business Payments.

Understanding the Numbers: Repay Holdings's Finances

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Repay Holdings's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 0.96% as of 30 June, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Financials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Repay Holdings's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -135.21%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Repay Holdings's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -14.72%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Repay Holdings's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -6.94%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: Repay Holdings's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.8.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

